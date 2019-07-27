Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, July 26
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 886, 1800
Evening: 746, 8543
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 15, 19, 36
Double Play: 5, 19, 26, 27, 37
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 8, 17, 20, 21, 25, 31, 39, 41, 42, 51, 53, 55, 60, 61, 63, 71, 72, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 4♣, 7♦, 9♣, 8♥
Mega Millions: 4, 6, 11, 43, 48; 11
Friday jackpot: $40M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/27/michigan-lottery-numbers/39813749/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.