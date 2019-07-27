LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 886, 1800

Evening: 746, 8543

Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 15, 19, 36

Double Play: 5, 19, 26, 27, 37

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 4, 5, 8, 17, 20, 21, 25, 31, 39, 41, 42, 51, 53, 55, 60, 61, 63, 71, 72, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 6, 4, 7, 9, 8

Mega Millions: 4, 6, 11, 43, 48; 11

Friday jackpot: $40M

