LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 303, 1937

Evening: 640, 4883

Fantasy 5: 2, 9, 11, 16, 21

Double Play: 20, 25, 28, 32, 36

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 10, 19, 21, 31, 32, 33, 37, 39, 40, 41, 53, 55, 59, 72, 73, 75, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, K, 8, Q, Q

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/30/michigan-lottery-numbers/39868313/