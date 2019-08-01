LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 710, 4566

Evening: 911, 8397

Fantasy 5: 11, 29, 30, 31, 33

Double Play: 4, 28, 32, 34, 38

Friday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 50, 51, 58, 59, 63, 71, 77

Poker Lotto: 9, 6, 2, 5, K

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/08/01/michigan-lottery-numbers/39881961/