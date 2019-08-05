Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 5
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 546, 1173
Evening: 029, 6857
Fantasy 5: 12, 17, 18, 19, 32
Double Play: 10, 11, 14, 27, 31
Tuesday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 6, 7, 13, 22, 26, 32, 33, 34, 39, 42, 45, 46, 47, 50, 52, 58, 59, 61, 63, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: K♠, 6♠, Q♠, 9♠, 3♥
