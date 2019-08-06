LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 648, 8418

Evening: 865, 8215

Fantasy 5: 1, 29, 30, 37, 39

Double Play: 8, 12, 14, 25, 29

Wednesday jackpot: $141K

Keno: 7, 11, 12, 15, 17, 20, 34, 37, 38, 41, 42, 44, 46, 51, 53, 64, 70, 71, 73, 74, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: J, J, 4, K, 7

Mega Millions: 11, 17, 31, 43, 55; 16

Tuesday jackpot: $55M

