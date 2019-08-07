LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 500, 7704

Evening: 946, 1355

Fantasy 5: 3, 14, 35, 36, 39

Double Play: 8, 12, 18, 29, 39

Thursday jackpot: $175K

Keno: 6, 7, 10, 15, 17, 18, 25, 27, 33, 35, 37, 38, 43, 46, 49, 54, 55, 58, 63, 68, 71, 79

Poker Lotto: K, 3, A, K, 7

Classic Lotto: 5, 16, 23, 39, 44, 45

Double Play: 2, 9, 17, 22, 36, 44

Saturday jackpot: $15.15M

