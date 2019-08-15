LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 586, 0451

Evening: 432, 7869

Fantasy 5: 3, 24, 25, 27, 35

Double Play: 2, 3, 25, 29, 34

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 14, 17, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34, 35, 40, 48, 49, 51, 52, 54, 55, 63, 71, 72, 76

Poker Lotto: 5, 4, 8, A, 2

Classic Lotto: 1, 7, 14, 24, 37, 45

Double Play: 3, 9, 14, 24, 34, 36

Saturday jackpot: $16.05M

Powerball: 10, 13, 30, 51, 69; 10

Wednesday jackpot: $138M

