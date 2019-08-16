LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 475, 6209

Evening: 408, 6415

Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 9, 32, 38

Double Play: 25, 31, 35, 36, 39

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 3, 9, 14, 17, 19, 20, 27, 28, 30, 34, 39, 42, 43, 44, 61, 67, 69, 70, 73, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, 10, Q, 6, 2

Lucky for Life: 2, 11, 13, 19, 27; 8

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/08/16/michigan-lottery-numbers/39968451/