These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 763, 8288

Evening: 887, 6676

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 5, 9, 13

Double Play: 5, 7, 14, 17, 39

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 23, 29, 30, 34, 37, 40, 46, 59, 63, 65, 71, 72, 74, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 3, 9, Q, K, A

Mega Millions: 4, 14, 24, 26, 46; 14

Friday jackpot: $70M

