Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Aug. 17:

Classic Lotto 47: 13-15-16-20-21-47

Estimated jackpot: $16.05 million

Poker Lotto: QH-AS-5C-8D-4S

Midday Daily 3: 8-2-3

Midday Daily 4: 4-6-8-9

Daily 3: 6-9-4

Daily 4: 1-9-0-3

Fantasy 5: 08-19-21-26-33

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 03-05-07-10-13-15-20-21-23-29-35-42-44-49-51-54-62-64-68-71-75-76

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Powerball: 18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/08/17/mi-lottery/39976733/