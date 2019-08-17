MI Lottery
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Aug. 17:
Classic Lotto 47: 13-15-16-20-21-47
Estimated jackpot: $16.05 million
Poker Lotto: QH-AS-5C-8D-4S
Midday Daily 3: 8-2-3
Midday Daily 4: 4-6-8-9
Daily 3: 6-9-4
Daily 4: 1-9-0-3
Fantasy 5: 08-19-21-26-33
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 03-05-07-10-13-15-20-21-23-29-35-42-44-49-51-54-62-64-68-71-75-76
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Powerball: 18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
