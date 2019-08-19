LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 997, 4324

Evening: 119, 6561

Fantasy 5: 12, 30, 31, 32, 38

Double Play: 3, 4, 8, 10, 18

Tuesday jackpot: $178K

Keno: 2, 4, 11, 25, 27, 29, 36, 39, 45, 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 55, 57, 60, 63, 67, 70, 73, 74

Poker Lotto: K, Q, 6, 8, Q

