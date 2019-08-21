LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 322, 4688

Evening: 689, 3482

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 17, 33, 38

Double Play: 6, 14, 22, 28, 37

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 7, 10, 13, 14, 15, 26, 32, 38, 39, 45, 52, 56, 59, 66, 68, 71, 73, 74, 75, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 9, K, 8, K

Classic Lotto: 4, 7, 14, 31, 45, 46

Double Play: 10, 17, 25, 34, 37, 40

Saturday jackpot: $16.95M

Powerball: 12, 21, 22, 29, 32; 21

Wednesday jackpot: $40M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/08/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/39994231/