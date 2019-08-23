LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 036, 5818

Evening: 814, 4867

Fantasy 5: 22, 23, 27, 38, 39

Double Play: 6, 15, 19, 21, 35

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 6, 11, 12, 14, 19, 23, 25, 30, 38, 39, 42, 47, 48, 56, 62, 66, 73, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: A, 9, J, 7, 10

Mega Millions: 11, 15, 37, 54, 68; 21

Friday jackpot: $90M

