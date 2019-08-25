LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 703, 8791

Evening: 749, 7910

Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 28, 30, 36

Double Play: 6, 7, 11, 26, 30

Monday jackpot: $143K

Keno: 5, 8, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 24, 26, 31, 32, 36, 42, 45, 51, 53, 60, 61, 64, 67, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, J, Q, 10, K

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/08/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/40010199/