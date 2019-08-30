LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 433, 3142

Evening: 997, 5716

Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 13, 25, 30

Double Play: 3, 7, 12, 13, 31

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33, 36, 38, 53, 58, 60, 68, 71, 72, 76

Poker Lotto: A, 9, 10, Q, J

