LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 204, 4798

Evening: 572, 1543

Fantasy 5: 2, 13, 28, 33, 35

Double Play: 3, 19, 20, 23, 27

Wednesday jackpot: $218K

Keno: 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 17, 23, 24, 25, 32, 34, 38, 44, 45, 49, 54, 55, 57, 66, 73, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: J, Q, 3, 5, 6

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/09/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/40068367/