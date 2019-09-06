LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 563, 0948

Evening: 254, 0454

Fantasy 5: 13, 19, 22, 26, 33

Double Play: 12, 13, 35, 36, 37

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, 40, 42, 43, 46, 48, 50, 52, 57, 64, 65, 72, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, 7, 10, 3, 7

