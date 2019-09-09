LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 610, 1083

Evening: 634, 5946

Fantasy 5: 11, 14, 19, 22, 31

Double Play: 12, 13, 16, 25, 36

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 2, 6, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 31, 38, 42, 43, 54, 57, 60, 64, 66, 67, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: 7, 7, 9, 6, 4

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/09/09/michigan-lottery-numbers-monday-sept/40104897/