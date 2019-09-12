LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 965, 4430

Evening: 385, 6565

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 10, 33

Double Play: 16, 26, 35, 36, 38

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 19, 29, 32, 42, 45, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 62, 69, 70, 73, 74, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: K, K, A, 2, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/09/12/michigan-lottery-numbers-thursday-sept/40140599/