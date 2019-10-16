LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 138, 4132

Evening: 323, 2706

Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 23, 31, 32

Double Play: 6, 7, 17, 26, 30

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 6, 7, 11, 15, 17, 19, 29, 31, 32, 34, 37, 38, 40, 45, 48, 50, 59, 70, 72, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: 2, 9, 7, 8, 2

Classic Lotto: 10, 17, 27, 28, 37, 47

Double Play: 8, 14, 24, 26, 29, 39

Saturday jackpot: $3M

