These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 734, 4224

Evening: 120, 6390

Fantasy 5: 7, 9, 16, 24, 32

Double Play: 5, 21, 23, 24, 31

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 31, 33, 41, 53, 58, 59, 61, 64, 66, 67, 70, 75, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 10, 10, 3, 5

