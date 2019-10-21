LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 628, 0956

Evening: 736, 2666

Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 13, 28, 36

Double Play: 4, 5, 14, 21, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 3, 12, 14, 26, 30, 39, 40, 45, 52, 54, 55, 56, 58, 59, 62, 64, 71, 73, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, 2, 9, 6, Q

Lucky for Life: 9, 14, 15, 35, 40; 10

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/10/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/40356595/