These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 669, 0056

Evening: 087, 3565

Fantasy 5: 7, 9, 15, 33, 35

Double Play: 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 5, 7, 11, 14, 17, 20, 29, 31, 34, 36, 39, 40, 42, 57, 64, 65, 67, 72, 74, 75, 76

Poker Lotto: 10, 9, 4, 8, 3

Mega Millions: 5, 11, 14, 23, 25; 10

Tuesday jackpot: $82M

