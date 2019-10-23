LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 991, 1505

Evening: 861, 5425

Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 8, 30, 35

Double Play: 4, 26, 28, 36, 38

Thursday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 1, 3, 7, 11, 13, 14, 19, 21, 27, 30, 33, 45, 46, 47, 54, 56, 59, 60, 63, 65, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 6, A, 3, 2, 7

Classic Lotto: 3, 11, 16, 23, 26, 41

Double Play: 10, 11, 17, 22, 27, 37

Saturday jackpot: $3.4M

Powerball: 5, 12, 50, 61, 69; 23

Saturday jackpot: $130M

