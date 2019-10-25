LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 924, 4010

Evening: 177, 0827

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 3, 8, 32

Double Play: 12, 13, 18, 31, 32

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 23, 32, 36, 38, 44, 45, 47, 52, 57, 64, 66, 67, 72, 76

Poker Lotto: 4, J, 4, J, 3

Mega Millions: 16, 24, 25, 52, 60; 6

Friday jackpot: $93M

