Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Oct. 26:

Classic Lotto 47: 05-22-28-39-43-47

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

Poker Lotto: KD-2D-5H-9S-10S

Midday Daily 3: 9-2-0

Midday Daily 4: 1-7-6-2

Daily 3: 9-0-0

Daily 4: 9-6-7-1

Fantasy 5: 03-06-14-26-32

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 02-07-10-14-15-20-25-26-27-33-34-36-39-40-43-50-51-57-62-64-65-71

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball: 03-20-48-54-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4

