Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 28
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 946, 0584
Evening: 033, 8986
Fantasy 5: 14, 17, 26, 29, 34
Double Play: 14, 19, 20, 26, 37
Monday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, 22, 25, 28, 29, 41, 42, 53, 54, 59, 60, 71, 73, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♦, 2♠, J♦, 9♣, 2♥
Lucky for Life: 11, 15, 18, 23, 34; 10
