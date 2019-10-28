LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 946, 0584

Evening: 033, 8986

Fantasy 5: 14, 17, 26, 29, 34

Double Play: 14, 19, 20, 26, 37

Monday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, 22, 25, 28, 29, 41, 42, 53, 54, 59, 60, 71, 73, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 2, J, 9, 2

Lucky for Life: 11, 15, 18, 23, 34; 10

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/10/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/40462129/