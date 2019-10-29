LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 624, 0269

Evening: 503, 6979

Fantasy 5: 19, 21, 31, 37, 39

Double Play: 10, 11, 20, 21, 31

Wednesday jackpot: $140K

Keno: 2, 3, 6, 10, 17, 21, 22, 32, 35, 42, 47, 49, 51, 59, 64, 65, 67, 71, 73, 76, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 5, 3, 2, 2, 8

Mega Millions: 4, 9, 17, 27, 39; 22

Friday jackpot: $118M

