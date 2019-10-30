LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 280, 8890

Evening: 914, 4717

Fantasy 5: 12, 20, 21, 25, 26

Double Play: 8, 25, 28, 29, 39

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 8, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 34, 40, 45, 50, 52, 56, 59, 60, 73

Poker Lotto: A, 2, 10, 5, K

Classic Lotto: 2, 13, 18, 20, 27, 31

Double Play: 4, 10, 18, 31, 40, 43

Saturday jackpot: $3.85M

