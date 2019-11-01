LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 187, 5027

Evening: 776, 8865

Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 15, 19, 32

Double Play: 18, 22, 23, 24, 27

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 30, 37, 40, 45, 53, 58, 66, 68, 74, 77, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, 4, Q, J, 3

