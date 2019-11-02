LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 369, 5776

Evening: 032, 0259

Fantasy 5: 10, 14, 20, 27, 37

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 6, 13, 15, 24, 34

- Sunday jackpot: $115K

Lotto 47: 8, 10, 15, 37, 43, 46

Lotto 47 Double Play: 9, 14, 23, 31, 39, 40

- Wednesday jackpot:$4.05M

Keno: 2, 7, 11, 13, 18, 19, 22, 27, 34, 36, 42, 44, 45, 48, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 63, 68

Powerball: 3, 23, 32, 37, 58

- Powerball: 22

- Power Play: 2x

- Estimated Jackpot: $150M

