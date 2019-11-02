Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Nov. 2nd
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 369, 5776
Evening: 032, 0259
Fantasy 5: 10, 14, 20, 27, 37
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 6, 13, 15, 24, 34
- Sunday jackpot: $115K
Lotto 47: 8, 10, 15, 37, 43, 46
Lotto 47 Double Play: 9, 14, 23, 31, 39, 40
- Wednesday jackpot:$4.05M
Keno: 2, 7, 11, 13, 18, 19, 22, 27, 34, 36, 42, 44, 45, 48, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 63, 68
Powerball: 3, 23, 32, 37, 58
- Powerball: 22
- Power Play: 2x
- Estimated Jackpot: $150M
