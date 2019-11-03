LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 219, 0137

Evening: 870, 1444

Fantasy 5: 17, 23, 28, 35, 39

Double Play: 4, 8, 14, 18, 28

Monday jackpot: $145K

Keno: 14, 17, 23, 24, 26, 28, 33, 35, 36, 38, 39, 43, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 59, 63, 67, 70, 72

Poker Lotto: 5, 7, 9, Q, 8

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/11/03/michigan-lottery-numbers-sunday-nov/40540745/