Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Nov. 4
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 628, 9959
Evening: 112, 2179
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 13, 15, 20
Double Play: 3, 10, 11, 20, 23
Tuesday jackpot: $178K
Keno: 3, 6, 10, 19, 25, 28, 31, 32, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 58, 65, 68, 71, 75, 77, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♥, A♦, 7♣, 5♠, 4♦
