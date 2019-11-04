LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 628, 9959

Evening: 112, 2179

Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 13, 15, 20

Double Play: 3, 10, 11, 20, 23

Tuesday jackpot: $178K

Keno: 3, 6, 10, 19, 25, 28, 31, 32, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 58, 65, 68, 71, 75, 77, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, A, 7, 5, 4

