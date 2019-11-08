LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 460, 1741

Evening: 936, 7603

Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 8, 24, 29

Double Play: 1, 2, 3, 28, 35

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 7, 8, 11, 12, 21, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, 35, 36, 40, 42, 54, 59, 63, 64, 68, 77

Poker Lotto: A, Q, Q, 8, 2

