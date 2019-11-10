Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Nov. 10
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 622, 5545
Evening: 807, 7405
Fantasy 5: 1, 16, 20, 25, 27
Double Play: 4, 5, 6, 30, 31
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 21, 22, 27, 29, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 52, 54, 58, 62, 64, 65 67, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♣, K♠, 8♥, 5♥, 8♣
