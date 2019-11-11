LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 863, 3412

Evening: 342, 9740

Fantasy 5: 4, 18, 27, 34, 35

Double Play: 6, 26, 29, 34, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 6, 12, 16, 20, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, 47, 48, 51, 52, 56, 59, 62, 64, 67, 69, 72, 80

Poker Lotto: Q, K, 5, 4, 8

