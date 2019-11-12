LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 286, 1983

Evening: 189, 9215

Fantasy 5: 7, 15, 20, 34, 35

Double Play: 12, 18, 25, 27, 29

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 7, 10, 17, 27, 30, 32, 35, 37, 40, 42, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 53, 55, 59, 64, 69, 74

Poker Lotto: J, Q, K, A, A

