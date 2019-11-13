LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 267, 1585

Evening: 223, 6868

Fantasy 5: 28, 29, 36, 37, 39

Double Play: 8, 10, 20, 23, 25

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 5, 12, 14, 16, 18, 33, 35, 41, 45, 49, 54, 55, 58, 59, 64, 65, 68, 74, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, 6, 3, 3, 9

Classic Lotto: 2, 9, 17, 38, 41, 42

Double Play: 5, 17, 30, 33, 36, 37

Saturday jackpot: $4.8M

