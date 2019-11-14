Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Nov. 14
These numbers were drawn Thursday
Midday: 317, 1983
Evening: 599, 8133
Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 13, 22, 27
Double Play: 15, 22, 28, 35, 39
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 7, 8, 15, 25, 26, 36, 40, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52, 59, 63, 64, 66, 67,70, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 6♠, 6♥, A♦, 9♦
