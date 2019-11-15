LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 501, 1638

Evening: 926, 1211

Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 25, 26, 32

Double Play: 7, 9, 22, 28, 33

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 7, 8, 21, 27, 33, 36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 46, 49, 51, 57, 61, 62, 64, 66, 70, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: A, 9, 6, Q, 7

