Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 15
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 501, 1638
Evening: 926, 1211
Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 25, 26, 32
Double Play: 7, 9, 22, 28, 33
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 7, 8, 21, 27, 33, 36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 46, 49, 51, 57, 61, 62, 64, 66, 70, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: A♠, 9♦, 6♠, Q♥, 7♦
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/11/15/michigan-lottery-numbers/40623841/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments