Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Nov. 17
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 299, 7280
Evening: 181, 9779
Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 26, 33, 38
Double Play: 15, 16, 29, 32, 36
Monday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 4, 6, 7, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 30, 34, 45, 52, 54, 57, 58, 63, 66, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: K♥, J♣, 9♥, 2♠, J♦
