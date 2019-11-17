LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 299, 7280

Evening: 181, 9779

Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 26, 33, 38

Double Play: 15, 16, 29, 32, 36

Monday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 4, 6, 7, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 30, 34, 45, 52, 54, 57, 58, 63, 66, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: K, J, 9, 2, J

