LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 775, 4313

Evening: 550, 1004

Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 16, 26, 38

Double Play: 18, 24, 27, 33, 38

Tuesday jackpot: $140K

Keno: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 17, 19, 20, 21, 39, 40, 41, 54, 55, 61, 62, 65, 71, 72

Poker Lotto: 3, K, 2, 10, J

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/11/18/michigan-lottery-numbers/40644151/