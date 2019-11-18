Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Nov. 18
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 775, 4313
Evening: 550, 1004
Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 16, 26, 38
Double Play: 18, 24, 27, 33, 38
Tuesday jackpot: $140K
Keno: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 17, 19, 20, 21, 39, 40, 41, 54, 55, 61, 62, 65, 71, 72
Poker Lotto: 3♣, K♠, 2♦, 10♠, J♦
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/11/18/michigan-lottery-numbers/40644151/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments