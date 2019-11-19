LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 141, 0118

Evening: 629, 4173

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 7, 20, 29

Double Play: 21, 23, 34, 37, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 7, 14, 21, 22, 24, 31, 32, 34, 37, 40, 43, 45, 46, 51, 54, 57, 59, 70, 72, 76, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, 4, A, K, 8

