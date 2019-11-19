Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 19
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 141, 0118
Evening: 629, 4173
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 7, 20, 29
Double Play: 21, 23, 34, 37, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 7, 14, 21, 22, 24, 31, 32, 34, 37, 40, 43, 45, 46, 51, 54, 57, 59, 70, 72, 76, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 4♣, A♣, K♥, 8♠
