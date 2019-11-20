LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 031, 1693

Evening: 777, 2772

Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 26, 31, 33

Double Play: 5, 12, 14, 17, 19

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 11, 17, 21, 27, 30, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 49, 53, 57, 61, 62, 68, 70, 72, 74, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 8, 3, 6, A

Classic Lotto: 17, 18, 24, 26, 35, 40

Double Play: 9, 10, 23, 33, 38, 46

Saturday jackpot: $1M

