Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 20
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 031, 1693
Evening: 777, 2772
Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 26, 31, 33
Double Play: 5, 12, 14, 17, 19
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 3, 11, 17, 21, 27, 30, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 49, 53, 57, 61, 62, 68, 70, 72, 74, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 8♥, 3♠, 6♦, A♥
Classic Lotto: 17, 18, 24, 26, 35, 40
Double Play: 9, 10, 23, 33, 38, 46
Saturday jackpot: $1M
