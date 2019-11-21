Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Nov. 21
These numbers were drawn Thursday
Midday: 940, 3317
Evening: 073, 9390
Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 13, 14, 18
Double Play: 1, 3, 6, 19, 37
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 5, 9, 14, 19, 26, 33, 34, 39, 41, 48, 51, 53, 54, 56, 59, 60, 61, 62, 70, 75, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♦, J♠, 6♥, 2♥, 7♠
