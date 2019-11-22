Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 22
These numbers were drawn Friday
Midday: 476, 3584
Evening: 210, 8336
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 10, 14, 15
Double Play: 3, 16, 20, 22, 24
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 3, 7, 11, 12, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 31, 39, 46, 54, 56, 59, 60, 64, 68, 70, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 3♣, 5♣, 10♥, 9♣, 9♥
