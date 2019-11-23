Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Nov. 23
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-28-29-33-41-42
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Poker Lotto: AH-JS-2C-2D-4S
Midday Daily 3: 9-1-7
Midday Daily 4: 0-3-3-3
Daily 3: 3-7-7
Daily 4 2-3-9-6
Fantasy 5: 05-06-16-23-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 08-09-11-13-24-25-34-39-41-44-50-51-52-53-54-56-58-59-62-66-75-79
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $226 million
Powerball: 28-35-38-61-66, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
