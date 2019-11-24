Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Nov. 24
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 366, 3901
Evening: 258, 4478
Fantasy 5: 10, 12, 14, 15, 23
Double Play: 10, 18, 24, 36, 38
Monday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 4, 10, 12, 18, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 33, 38, 43, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51, 53, 56, 59, 66
Poker Lotto: A♠, 3♣, 4♦, 3♦, 8♥
