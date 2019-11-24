LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 366, 3901

Evening: 258, 4478

Fantasy 5: 10, 12, 14, 15, 23

Double Play: 10, 18, 24, 36, 38

Monday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 2, 4, 10, 12, 18, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 33, 38, 43, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51, 53, 56, 59, 66

Poker Lotto: A, 3, 4, 3, 8

