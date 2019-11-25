Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Nov. 25
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 477, 2051
Evening: 908, 5155
Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 20, 24, 27
Double Play: 3, 11, 18, 26, 33
Tuesday jackpot: $141K
Keno: 5, 10, 12, 13, 17, 20, 21, 26, 33, 35, 36, 42, 45, 46, 50, 53, 56, 63, 65, 66, 69, 74
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 2♥, 8♠, A♣, 5♥
