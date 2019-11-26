Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 26
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 216, 9955
Evening: 697, 0580
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 13, 28, 32
Double Play: 5, 6, 10, 20, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $176K
Keno: 3, 4, 6, 9, 12, 25, 32, 39, 41, 43, 44, 48, 51, 54, 57, 60, 61, 66, 67, 75, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦, A♥, Q♦, A♣, Q♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/11/26/michigan-lottery-numbers/40714143/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments